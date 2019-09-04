Hong Kong's Lam to formally withdraw extradition bill - SCMP

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, is said to formally withdraw the Extradition bill.

The extradition bill triggered the first protest was introduced in April. It would have allowed for criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, under certain circumstances. Opponents said this risked exposing Hong Kongers to unfair trials and violent treatment.

The easing of the Hong Kong tensions seems to add to the improved risk tones, driving the Wall Street futures and Treasury yields further northwards alongside USD/JPY, which now flirts with daily tops near 106.25.