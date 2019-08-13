Hong Kong's Lam: Hong Kong's economy deteriorating further - Bloomberg

Hong Kong's society is in a chaotic situation and its economy is deteriorating further, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reportedly said on Tuesday.

Lam's comments a day after protesters swarmed the international airport, further escalating the worst disruption since pro-Democracy demonstrations began 10 weeks ago.

Investors fear that Hong Kong’s deepening political crisis could become an economic one.

As of writing, USD/HKD is trading at 7.8462, having charted a higher low at 7.83 last week.