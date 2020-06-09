Hong Kong's Lam: Central government should make the City more prominent offshore Yuan hub

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that the Chinese-ruled city cannot afford to tolerate any more of the "chaos" seen over the last 12 months.

While speaking at her weekly press briefing, Lam said that she has proposed the central government to make the City a more promiment hub for the offshore yuan (CNH).

Hong Kong is already the dominant offshore yuan trading centre, accounting for more than 70% of the yuan-denominated international payments, according to Swift.