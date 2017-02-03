Skip to main content
Hong Kong SAR Retail Sales rose from previous -2.9% to -0.9% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
08:31 GMT
EUR/GBP digesting recent strong recovery gains, UK PMI and EZ CPI awaited
FXStreet
|
08:30 GMT
Japan’s Seko: Reports on US investment with the GPIF are absurd
FXStreet
|
08:17 GMT
Switzerland Real Retail Sales (YoY) increased to -1.4% in January from previous -3.5%
FXStreet
|
08:16 GMT
EUR/SEK upside seems overdone – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:04 GMT
Spain Unemployment Change came in at -9.4K below forecasts (5.2K) in February
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Spain Gross Domestic Product (YoY) meets forecasts (3%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Spain Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) in line with forecasts (0.7%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
UK: Confidence unsettling - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
GBP/USD outlook shifted to bearish – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:58 GMT
Trump: Address to Congress reveals many proposals, but no new details - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:55 GMT
UK: February flash construction PMI expected to drop half a point to 51.7 - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:49 GMT
Gold resumes slide as March Fed rate-hike bets rise
FXStreet
|
07:48 GMT
Eurozone data persistently display potential of a firmer recovery - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:47 GMT
EUR/USD still targets 1.0352/40 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
07:47 GMT
Trump speech: the policy mix about to change
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
US Dollar firmer, eyes on 102.00
FXStreet
|
07:39 GMT
US: Yield spreads trending in the USD’s favour - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:38 GMT
EUR/SEK: Stronger recovery in the making? - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
Switzerland: GDP growth drops to 0.6% in 4Q16 - ING
FXStreet
|
07:25 GMT
Load More content ...