Hong Kong SAR Retail Sales declined to 0.1% in April from previous 3.1%
By
FXStreet Team
Hong Kong SAR Retail Sales declined to 0.1% in April from previous 3.1%
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
GBP/USD trims losses post-UK PMI, near 1.2880
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
EUR/GBP slips into negative territory, refreshes session low post UK PMI
FXStreet
|
21 minutes ago
UK manufacturing PMI eases in May, but betters expectations
FXStreet
|
21 minutes ago
United Kingdom Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.7, above expectations (56.5) in May
FXStreet
|
24 minutes ago
EUR/GBP a test of 0.88 stays on the cards – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
GBP/USD poised for consolidation between 1.2800/1.3010 – UOB
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
EUR/USD consolidation complete? – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
USD/CAD refreshes session low as oil recovers to $49.00 mark
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
Italy Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) registered at 0.4% above expectations (0.2%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
European Monetary Union Markit Manufacturing PMI in line with expectations (57) in May
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
Greece Markit Manufacturing PMI rose from previous 48.2 to 49.6 in May
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
Italy Gross Domestic Product (YoY) came in at 1.2%, above forecasts (0.8%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
UK: Markit/CIPS PMIs could be quite influential for sentiment – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 59.5, above forecasts (59.4) in May
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
France Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 53.8 below forecasts (54) in May
FXStreet
|
07:51 GMT
UK purchasing managers indices to be the highlight – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
Italy Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 55.1 below forecasts (56) in May
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
NZD/USD pares Chinese PMI-led losses to 100-DMA neighborhood
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
Brazil: Political turmoil leads to less dovish COPOM – TDS
FXStreet
|
07:40 GMT
Load More content ...