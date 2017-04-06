Skip to main content
Hong Kong SAR Nikkei Manufacturing PMI down to 50.5 in May from previous 51.1
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
Australia Company Gross Operating Profits (QoQ) fell from previous 20.1% to 6% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
Australia ANZ Job Advertisements: 0.4% (April) vs previous 1.4%
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
TD Securities-Melbourne Institute inflation unchanged in May
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
GBP/JPY better offered leading into the UK elections?
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
Saudi's OilMin: Will consider bigger production cuts in July - TASS
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
PBOC sets the Yuan reference rate at 6.7935
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
Australia TD Securities Inflation (MoM): 0% (May) vs previous 0.5%
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
Australia TD Securities Inflation (YoY) up to 2.8% in May from previous 2.6%
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
Rosneft ready to expand crude output if OPEC agreement ends abruptly - FT
FXStreet
|
01:06 GMT
Japan logs fastest growth in service sector activity since August 2015
FXStreet
|
00:57 GMT
BOJ nearly doubles ETF holdings in one year - Nikkei
FXStreet
|
00:52 GMT
USD/CNY projection: 6.7980 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:50 GMT
AUD/USD off to a shaky start on Aussie service sector employment contraction
FXStreet
|
00:48 GMT
Goldman Sachs on NFP: A bit of a miss, "but they are still strong"
FXStreet
|
00:42 GMT
USD/JPY in bearish consolidation post-NFP & London terror attack
FXStreet
|
00:36 GMT
EUR/GBP stable after key upside closing price, terror attack and ahead of UK elections
FXStreet
|
00:25 GMT
British factory output is on track for its fastest growth since 2014 – Reuters
FXStreet
|
00:13 GMT
China Press: China should balance risk prevention and stable liquidity
FXStreet
|
00:10 GMT
GBP/USD: to close bearish gap after terror attack 30 pip sell-off?
FXStreet
|
Jun 04, 23:53 GMT
