Hong Kong SAR Gross Domestic Product (YoY) remains unchanged at 1.9% in 4Q
By
FXStreet Team
Hong Kong SAR Gross Domestic Product (YoY) remains unchanged at 1.9% in 4Q
Feb 22, 08:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:31 GMT
Hong Kong SAR Gross Domestic Product (QoQ): 1.2% (4Q) vs 0.6%
Feb 22, 08:31 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:31 GMT
GBP/USD back in range – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:28 GMT
EUR/USD focus now is on 1.0352/40 – Commerzbank
Feb 22, 08:22 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:22 GMT
EUR/USD slides to 1-1/2 month lows near 1.0500 handle ahead of German IFO
Feb 22, 08:16 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:16 GMT
US Dollar resumes the upside, near 101.60 ahead of FOMC
Feb 22, 07:56 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:56 GMT
Spill-overs from EZ politics into G10 and EM FX - ING
Feb 22, 07:45 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:45 GMT
USD/JPY defies resurgent USD demand, drops to session low
Feb 22, 07:43 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:43 GMT
Trump wants a weaker USD - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:39 GMT
BCB Preview: Keeping the speed of rate cuts - Rabobank
Feb 22, 07:36 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:36 GMT
USD/RUB: Risks remain on the downside - Natixis
Feb 22, 07:30 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:30 GMT
US: BAT should cause USD to appreciate - AmpGFX
Feb 22, 07:27 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:27 GMT
Australian Govt biggest-ever bond transaction
Feb 22, 07:24 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:24 GMT
EUR/GBP plummets to two-month low ahead of German Ifo and UK GDP
Feb 22, 07:16 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:16 GMT
Brazil: Expect the BCB to cut by 75bps – TDS
Feb 22, 07:09 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:09 GMT
Sources: BOJ to consider adding specific dates for announcing JGB buying schedules - RTRS
Feb 22, 07:08 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:08 GMT
US: Still waiting for Trump's tax policy - AmpGFX
Feb 22, 07:06 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:06 GMT
GBP/USD upside lost momentum around 1.2500 ahead of data
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
Norway Labour Force Survey declined to 4.4% in December from previous 4.7%
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
UK Q4 GDP and German IFO data release amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
