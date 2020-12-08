Hong Kong reimposes coronavirus restrictions as cases spike

According to Bloomberg, Hong Kong is restricting in-person dining at restaurants from 6 p.m. and closing gyms and beauty salons, amid a growing surge in coronavirus cases.

"We have no choice," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said as she announced the dining restrictions at a weekly press briefing Tuesday, adding that "we all need to be mentally prepared about more measures to be rolled out."

The number of new infections rose by over 100 each day last week – the most since August – prompting authorities to take action.