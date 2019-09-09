Hong Kong protesters light up the streets and call upon Trump to step in

- Thousands of Hong Kong protesters on Sunday chanted the US national anthem.
- China denies the accusation of meddling but has denounced the protests.
- AUD/JPY has been moving higher as trade talks look set to be back on the cards.
Casting minds back to last month, Trump suggested China should "humanely" settle the problem in Hong Kong before a trade deal is reached with Washington - This is one of the reasons that attention should be paid to Hong Kong.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced concessions last week
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced concessions last week and was formally scrapping a hugely unpopular extradition Bill, which ignited the protests back in June - but it seems too little too late and over the weekend, more protests took a hold of the streets of Hong Kong.
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters on Sunday chanted the US national anthem and called on US President Donald Trump to "liberate" the Chinese-ruled city. However, the demonstration, yet again, ended in violence and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday urged China to exercise restraint in Hong Kong. China denies the accusation of meddling but has denounced the protests. moreover, China has been accusing the United States and Britain of fomenting unrest and warned of the damage to the economy. While there has been no sign, so far, that Hong Kong will interrupt trade talk progress, it is nonetheless a risk that markets are paying attention to.
FX implications:
AUD/JPY has been moving higher as trade talks look set to be back on the cards with high-level meetings taking place as soon as next week. The risks of deterioration in talks, would, however, knock the wind out of the pair as the FX space's risk barometer and considering the Reserve Bank of Australia's position on the talks, the sentiment of a rate cut will keep the Aussie contained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1085 is the level to beat for the bulls
Sign of seller exhaustion have emerged on EUR/USD's weekly chart, however, a break above the last week's high of 1.1085 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal. The common currency created a spinning bottom candle last week.
GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 5-week old trend-line restrict immediate upside
Despite pulling back from more than a month old rising trend-line, also falling below 50-day EMA, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement as it trades near 1.2285 during early Monday.
USD/JPY steady in Asia, eyes on 107 handle
USD/JPY has been steady in Tokyo's so far following Japanese GDP. Risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages. On Friday, USD/JPY fell from 107.00 to 106.62 post jobs data but later retraced to 106.90.
Gold: Mildly bid after dismal China trade data
Gold is currently trading at $1,510, representing 0.20% gains on the day, dropped for two consecutive weeks for the first time since November 2018. The metal picked up a bid at lows near $1,503 earlier today.
Gaming the ECB and Putting the Cart Before Horse in the Brexit Drama
The step away from the edge of the abyss may have stirred the animal spirits, but it remains precarious at best. The formal withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong is too late and too little at this juncture.