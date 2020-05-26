Hong Kong Leader Carry Liam: No need to worry about rights and freedoms

While reacting over China’s security legislation, Hong Kong Leader Carry Liam recently said not to worry about the details. The national leader also mentioned that those concerned need to wait for details of security laws.

Earlier during the day, news crossed wires that the Hong Kong’s Confederation of Trade Unions are on strike on Wednesday. Though, the restrictions were announced before Friday’s crackdown on securities by China.

FX implications

The news failed to impress USD/HKD buyers are the quote seesaws around 7.7530 by the press time of early Tuesday.

