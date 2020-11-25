Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam: Government's priority is to restore constitutional order

After more than a month of delay, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam finally speaks at the government’s annual policy address, before a Legislative Council, during early Wednesday.

The comments, shared via Reuters, suggest that the national leader favor political links with China while also saying, “Government’s urgent priority was to restore the Chinese-ruled city’s constitutional order and pull its political system out from the chaos.”

It was also mentioned in the speech that Hong Kong will expand the scope of connect program with China.

On a different page, China eased listing rules for Taiwanese firms while saying, per the Global Times (GT), there are no policy barriers for Taiwan firms to list on the Chinese mainland.

Additional Comments...

Beijing has agreed to reserve a “certain amount” of coronavirus vaccines for Hong Kong when necessary. 600 million Hong Kong dollar is budgeted to launch extra relief measures for hong kong tourism industry. Hong kong to cut stamp duty for commercial properties from November 26.

FX implications

Although news from Hong Kong signals further tension between China and the Western world, the Asian nation’s equity index Hang Seng prints over 1.0% gains by press time.