Hong Kong: Growth momentum to pick up in 2020 as trade rebounds - ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) analysts provide their outlook on Hong Kong’s economy for this year.

Key Quotes:

“Hong Kong will continue to be a dollar funding centre for mainland Chinese companies.

HKD peg will be maintained on strong capital inflows and LIBOR-HIBOR spread reversal.

Growth momentum will pick up as trade rebounds.

Retail sales and inbound tourism will improve in 2020.

No US Fed rate hikes; this will support home values.”