Hong Kong Bourse confirms morning trading halted as Typhoon Hato strikes

Typhoon hits off Hong Kong, with Typhoon signal No 10 warning issued on Wednesday – the highest in Hong Kong’s storm warning system.

Key Points via SCMP:

It is only the 14th No 10 signal since 1946, the last coming in July 2012, for Typhoon Vicente.

Hundreds of flights cancelled, ferry services suspended and flood warning in place

Hong Kong Bourse confirms morning trading halted as Typhoon Hato