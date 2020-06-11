HKMA: HKD strength shows continuing inflows

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city central bank, said in a statement on Thursday, Hong Kong dollar (HKD) hitting a strong side of the trading band indicates continuing inflows of funds.

Further comments

“This shows dollar peg's effective operation, confidence in Hong Kong’s currency and financial system. “

“City's fx and money markets have continued to operate smoothly.”

Market reaction

USD/HKD shrugs-off the above comments as well as the broad-based US dollar rebound, as a tug-of-war between the bulls and bears for over a week now.

The spot, currently, trades at 7.7506, almost unchanged on the day.