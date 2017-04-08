Hiring plans at decade high, but US has a talent shortage - National Fed. of Independent BusinessBy Omkar Godbole
National Federation of Independent Business data released yesterday showed America has a talent shortage.
19% of small businesses planned to boost their workforce, the biggest share in more than a decade, out which 35% said they were having trouble filling positions in June.
The data says finding appropriate candidate was the second most important problem faced by companies.
