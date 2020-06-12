High-level call between EU-UK leaders is scheduled at 1230 GMT on Monday

According to Reuters, the high-level call scheduled between the UK and European Union (EU) leaders on June 15 will be at 1230 GMT.

An EU spokesperson announced on Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson will hold a high-level call on June 15, in an attempted to break the Brexit trade talks deadlock.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is off the high but remains well bid at 1.2640 amid broad US dollar retreat and risk-recovery. Markets shrugged-off deeper contraction in the April month UK GDP.