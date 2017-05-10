Here is a bearish view on the dollar - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that they retain a generally negative view of the outlook for the US dollar (USD).

Key Quotes:

"The USD has weakened broadly against the major currencies over the past three months and has tended to lose ground against many Asian and Latin American currencies over the same period.

Persistent market doubts about the Federal Reserve’s ability to tighten monetary policy amid weak growth in measured inflation at the consumer level have undercut support for the USD.

We expect a modest tightening in Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy in December to help arrest the USD slide through year-end but the broader and longer-run outlook for the dollar is tilted firmly to the downside."