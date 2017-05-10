Here is a bearish view on the dollar - Scotiabank

Here is a bearish view on the dollar - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that they retain a generally negative view of the outlook for the US dollar (USD).
Key Quotes:
"The USD has weakened broadly against the major currencies over the past three months and has tended to lose ground against many Asian and Latin American currencies over the same period.
Persistent market doubts about the Federal Reserve’s ability to tighten monetary policy amid weak growth in measured inflation at the consumer level have undercut support for the USD.
We expect a modest tightening in Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy in December to help arrest the USD slide through year-end but the broader and longer-run outlook for the dollar is tilted firmly to the downside."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.