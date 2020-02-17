Hedge funds have turned positive on the AUD in recent weeks - Bloomberg

Hedge funds have turned bullish on the AUD in recent weeks despite the Australian currency's slide to 11-year lows on coronavirus scare.
Key points
Hedge funds held a net long position in the Australian dollar of 4,044 contracts in the week ended Feb. 4, compared with net shorts of 36,264 at the end of last year, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Aussie bulls think the resilient local economy will provide the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) room to keep rates on hold. That will allow the battered currency to regain some ground.
AUD/USD fell to an 11-year low of 0.6662 on Feb. 7 before charting a three-day winning streak to 0.6750.
The AUD picked up a bid after the RBA kept rates unchanged at a record low of 0.75% and suggested it may refrain from any further easing this year.
The rate cut expectations will be heavily influenced by the next batch of job data due this Thursday. Economists are predicting the unemployment rate crept up to 5.2% in January from 5.1% the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY ignores downbeat preliminary figures of Japan Q4 GDP
USD/JPY declines to 109.80 following the release of Japan’s preliminary fourth quarter (Q4) GDP data as Tokyo opens for Monday trading. The market players seem to emphasize more on the qualitative catalysts than the data as far as the Japanese yen is concerned.
AUD/USD: Under pressure following Friday’s bearish spinning top
AUD/USD drops to 0.6717, -0.03% with an intra-day low of 0.6715, by the press time of early Monday. In doing so, the pair justifies a bearish candlestick formation portrayed on Friday.
Top three for the week ahead
Stocks may have had a subdued end of the week, but European and US stocks hit record highs last week even though coronavirus fears went into overdrive. When Chinese officials revised higher recent cases of the virus on Thursday, stocks took a tumble.
Gold: Probes pennant resistance
Gold tested key resistance a few minutes ago, which, if breached, could accelerate the broader uptrend that has been in place since Nov. The yellow metal ran into $1,584 – the top end of the pennant pattern (series of lower highs and higher lows) created over the last 6 weeks.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.