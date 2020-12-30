Health Secretary Hancock confirms tightening of UK Covid-19 restrictions - Reuters

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that more areas in the UK will be moved into the highest tier of economic restrictions, Tier 4, reported Reuters. UK press had speculated throughout the week that such a move was likely, with UK Covid-19 cases surging above 50K for the first time on Tuesday. Many analysts expect an eventual return to a March-style lockdown (which same are calling Tier 5).
The Midlands, North East and parts of the North West and South West will be moved to Tier 4 and almost all remaining areas moved into Tier 3. The spread of the new, more virulent strain of Covid-19 is increasing in the South West, Midland and parts of the North, Hancock said. The new restrictions will be in force from 00:01GMT on Thursday.
Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson said that the new variant is making it more difficult to keep kids in schools and the government is going to have to look hard at what happens with schools. Analysts note that school closures are particularly economically damaging as they remove a crucial form of childcare from working parents.
Market reaction
GBP has taken the news in its stride, with GBP/USD still close to highs of the day around 1.3600 and EUR/GBP still close to lows of the day beneath 90.50. The news was very much expected at this point. GBP seems to be more focused on the Brexit deal's progression through parliament (no hiccups so far and the bill is likely to be signed into law by the end of the day) and the fact that the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine has just been approved, which will help accelerate the UK's vaccination programme.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news
GBP/USD keeps advancing as the UK Parliament is set to decide on the post-Brexit deal. The UK approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the coronavirus runs out of control in the kingdom.
EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high
The EUR/USD pair hit 1.2294 as the broad dollar’s sell-off continues. US Congress further delayed a decision on stimulus, although $600 checks will start going out this week.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level
Gold failed to preserve modest intraday gains and edged lower during the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.
Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out
The US government will distribute the second package of stimulus checks worth $600. Bitcoin hit another all-time high as people are expected to invest the stimulus money in cryptocurrencies.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.