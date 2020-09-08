Head of UK Govt legal department quits over Brexit - FT

Head of the UK Government’s legal department, Jonathan Jones, resigned over his discontent concerning the overall Brexit situation, reports the Financial Times, citing sources close to Jones.

The sources said that he quit over suggestions that UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson plans to tinker critical parts of last year's Brexit agreement, the FT reported.

Jones was 'very unhappy' about the whole situation, sources added.

Jones is the sixth senior UK government official to resign this year, aggravating the ongoing uncertainty over the political scenario.

GBP/USD deep in the red

GBP/USD extends the downslide on growing concerns over a Brexit deal, now flirting with two-week lows of 1.3061, down 0.76% on the day.