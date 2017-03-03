Has the correction in USD/SEK run its course?

Although positively aligned, the 50- and the 200-period SMAs see the USD/SEK quoting between both averages on 4H charts.



The shift from a steady rally to the unfolding of a corrective pattern has brought RSI below its 35% level, considered oversold territory in an otherwise bullish context.



While still above its 200 SMA, buyers may try to keep the upward trajectory in place. If taken out, a slide below the 200 moving average would suggest an increased risk that the corrective process has developed into a new downward trend. A close back above the 50 SMA would delay the current stumbling and spur ideas that another wave of demand is likely.

