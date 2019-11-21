Hang Seng drags Asian stocks as Hong Kong bill intensify trade angst

- US-China trade row turns severe after the US Congress passes the Hong Kong bill.
- Mixed responses from China/Hong Kong diplomats fail to impress Asian equity buyers.
- FOMC minutes turned out as a non-event, eyes on the US second-tier housing/manufacturing data, more Fedspeak.
With the global ire over the US-China trade differences beating equities from the front and the center, Asian stocks keep the red while heading into the European session on Thursday.
The United States (US) President Donald Trump’s initial dissatisfaction from the Chinese proposals triggered the risk aversion wave during early Asian hours. The pessimism got severe after the US House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights Bill. Though, China’s Vice Premier Liu He still stays “cautiously optimistic” as the US President Trump has the right to use veto and turn down the bill that can extend meddling in Hong Kong protests. It’s worth mentioning that most market forecasts, including that from Reuters and Bloomberg signal the Republican leader will not stop the bill from being the law.
On the positive side, Standard Chartered cited improvement in China’s manufacturing while India announced measures to help the struggling economy, which Moody’s anticipated to soften soon.
With this, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.3% while Japan’s NIKKEI liquidates around 0.80% of gains earned previously. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the S&P 500 Futures stay sluggish around 1.73% and 3,100 respectively.
Looking at the market-specific performances, Hong Kong’s HANG SENG and Philippines’ PSEI Composite lead the way to the south with more than 1.5% losses by the press time. On the other hand, India’s BSE SENSEX seems to be the least affected with -0.16% figures by the time of writing the article. Furthermore, stocks in China, Australia and New Zealand were all in red.
While minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest monetary policy meeting failed to offer any clear guidelines to the global markets, investors will keep eyes on the second-tier housing and manufacturing data, not to forget the Fedspeak, from the US. On the Asian front, monetary policy decision by the Bank Indonesia will be observed where no change in the benchmark rate of 5.0% is expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.1050 amid trade concerns, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, at familiar levels. Doubts that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are weighing on markets. The Fed's minutes have reaffirmed the wait-and-see mode, and the ECB's minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.29 as Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
Gold flirting with session lows, around $1470 region
Gold edged lower through the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
Hong Kong now a feature in trade negotiations?
The US Senate and House have both passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill, so now it heads to the desk of US President Trump to either sign or veto it. Sources suggest that the President will sign it into law.