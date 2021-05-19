Hamas official: Ceasefire is “imminent, possibly within 24 hours” – CNN

As per the latest update from CNN, an anonymous Hamas official hints to the news reporter that a ceasefire in Gaza is likely to take place within the next 24 hours.

The news piece also conveyed that Israel is yet to confirm these comments.

Market reaction…

The news exerts additional downside pressure on the oil prices as easing tension in the Middle East favors more supplies amid the latest doubts over the demand, mainly triggered due to the covid woes in Asia and chatters over the Fed tapering.

