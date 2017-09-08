Guam governor shrugs off North Korea's mid-August strike plan - RTRS

Responding to North Korea’s statement, citing its plan to launch missiles at Guam by mid-August, Eddie Calvo, the Governor of the US Pacific Island noted (via Reuters):

"They like to be unpredictable. They'll pop a missile off when no one is ready and they've done it quite a few times. Now they've telegraphed it."

"They're now telegraphing their punch, which means they don't want to have any misunderstandings. I think that's a position of fear."

"There is a defence umbrella contained within South Korea, there is a defence umbrella for Japan, there are naval assets between Korea, Japan and Guam, and there is a missile defence system of Guam that make up a multi-level defensive umbrella."

"At this point, based on what facts are known, there is no need to have any concern regards heightening the threat level."