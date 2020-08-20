GRWG stock price: GrowGeneration Corp set to run in the long-term, now going with the flow

NASDAQ:GRWG is under pressure in pre-opening trading suffering Fed’s echoes.

Wall Street struggles to recover after Wednesday’s sharp decline.

NASDAQ:GRWG has extended its advance on Wednesday adding $4.35 to settle at $22.05, up 24.65%. The company is among NASDAQ favourites these days after reporting record financial Q2 results last week. Indeed, the cannabis industry has shown an exponential growth as of late, but the figures also indicate that GRWG is the leader amid its solid business model.

GRWG stock news

Even further, the company unveiled plans to extend its operations throughout the States, in the near term, which backs another surge in revenues next year. Substantial gains provided momentum to the share, in spite of NASDAQ poor performance, accumulating an over 100% gain since the earnings report. Following the release of Q2 results, the market cap for the stock reached $571.13 million, with 37.82 million shares outstanding and 35.47 million shares in the current float.

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed in the red after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high intraday. The US Federal Reserve released the Minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, with equities taking a hit from the dovish perspective on economic growth. Policymakers decided to leave their monetary policy unchanged and even hinted against yield-curve control. Yet, at the same time, FOMC members expressed their fears on economic growth.

GRWG stock chart

Ahead of the opening, US indexes are trading with modest gains, aiming to recover the ground lost post-Fed. The negative tone of its fellow counterparts in Asia and Europe weigh on Wall Street.