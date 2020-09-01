GRWG Stock Price: GrowGeneration Corp has room to bloom after favorable legal development

NASDAQ: GRWG is set to hold its ground as September begins.

Schall Law Firm has dropped its investigation into GrowGeneration Corp.'s dealings.

Shares may rise amid this development and despite short-selling.

Legal issues have always troubled marijuana firms – yet with one investigation gone up in smoke, perhaps GrowGeneration Crop stocks can now go high. The Schall Law Firm has announced it is abandoning investigating claims against the Denver-based firm.

Lawyers had previously been busy poring into suspicions of securities laws violations – yet it was unable to uncover anything. Schall clarified it would refrain from going to courts, saving GrowGeneration dear legal fees.

The favorable development has helped GRWG stocks stabilize after falling beforehand, but it has yet to challenge the highs. It is essential to remember that those looking to profit from a downfall in the equity remain active. Hindenburg Research – which holds a substantial short position against the firm – foresees a fall of 70% drop n price, stating "extensive ties to alleged pump & dump schemes, organized crime, and various acts of fraud."

Investors shrugging off such accusals are still wary if the prospects for selling cannabis equipment match the current valuation. Nevertheless, GrowGeneration's hydroponics system market may reach $16 billion in the next few years, according to management.

While the long-term valuation is harder to assess, it is clear that Schall's move is a booster for the stock.

GRWG Stock Forecast

NASDAQ: GRWG is changing hands at around $15.85 in Tuesday's premarket trading, a minor drop of less than 1% in comparison to Monday's close. Hitting the 52-week high of $22.88 implies a leap of over 50%. Support awaits at $14.05, the low point of the second half of August.

The broader market mood is positive amid the Federal Reserve's signal it would keep rates lower for even longer than had been previously anticipated.,

