GROW Stock Price: U.S. Global Investors Inc. drops 4.75% to end tumultuous week

NASDAQ:GROW stock falls 12% since Monday despite rising over 15% through the month of August.

The announcement of the JETS ETF signals a bullish perception of the airline industry heading into 2021.

The ticker symbol NASDAQ:GROW is unknown to most investors. GROW or U.S. Global Investors Inc. is a boutique investment management firm that specializes in certain industries that are of interest to investors. It can be thought of as an asset management company but with a narrow focus and small-cap business. GROW has a minuscule $51 million market cap and an average volume of just over 156,000 shares. The stock has been on a run this year up 72% over the past 52-weeks outgaining the S&P 500 which is only up 18.91% in that same period. Despite Friday’s drop, the stock price still closed the week at $3.41 per share – well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The recent offering of its JETS U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) shows that GROW is bullish on the domestic airline industry long term. The JETS ETF is now widely traded on brokerage platforms including Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citi Personal Wealth Management (NYSE:C), and most recently Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The San Antonio based investment firm sees this downturn in the historically steady U.S. airline industry as a way of getting in on the bottom floor.

With the recent JETS ETF, GROW is banking on the stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic or possibly even a vaccine in the near future. The year-to-date return of all of the holdings in JETS is a loss of 47% so it is easy to see why GROW believes that the stocks in the fund have nowhere to go but up. While this may be the case – investors should approach JETS with a long term view as many airline companies believe that the struggles of the industry could continue well into 2021.