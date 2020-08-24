GROW Stock Price: U.S. Global Investors Inc. drops 4.75% to end tumultuous week

-
NASDAQ:GROW stock falls 12% since Monday despite rising over 15% through the month of August.
-
The announcement of the JETS ETF signals a bullish perception of the airline industry heading into 2021.
The ticker symbol NASDAQ:GROW is unknown to most investors. GROW or U.S. Global Investors Inc. is a boutique investment management firm that specializes in certain industries that are of interest to investors. It can be thought of as an asset management company but with a narrow focus and small-cap business. GROW has a minuscule $51 million market cap and an average volume of just over 156,000 shares. The stock has been on a run this year up 72% over the past 52-weeks outgaining the S&P 500 which is only up 18.91% in that same period. Despite Friday’s drop, the stock price still closed the week at $3.41 per share – well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The recent offering of its JETS U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) shows that GROW is bullish on the domestic airline industry long term. The JETS ETF is now widely traded on brokerage platforms including Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citi Personal Wealth Management (NYSE:C), and most recently Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The San Antonio based investment firm sees this downturn in the historically steady U.S. airline industry as a way of getting in on the bottom floor.
GROW Stock News
With the recent JETS ETF, GROW is banking on the stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic or possibly even a vaccine in the near future. The year-to-date return of all of the holdings in JETS is a loss of 47% so it is easy to see why GROW believes that the stocks in the fund have nowhere to go but up. While this may be the case – investors should approach JETS with a long term view as many airline companies believe that the struggles of the industry could continue well into 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.