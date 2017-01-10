Greenback's Weekly Technical Condition Suggests Medium-Term Trend has Changed - BBH

Greenback's Weekly Technical Condition Suggests Medium-Term Trend has Changed - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that the dollar's technical tone is nuanced.
Key Quotes:
"The short-run advance may have a bit more room to extend, but many of the daily technical studies are getting stretched.
However, the technical indicators of the weekly bar charts are considerably more constructive.
The general takeaway is that we suspect that the combination of the German election results, increased likelihood of another Fed hike before the year, and extreme short dollar positions have changed the bias toward buying dollar dips instead of selling rallies.
This has not been the case at least since late April when it became apparent Macron was going to defeat the National Front in France."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.