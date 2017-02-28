Greek Fin Min: Pre-legislating measures is not unconstitutional

Greek Fin Min: Pre-legislating measures is not unconstitutionalBy Felipe Erazo
Greece's Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is on the wires now, via Reuters, stating that, in his view, pre-legislating measures is not unconstitutional.
More headlines:
- Says the formula of pre-legislating measures is, however, problematic
- Only 12 percent of greeks do not pay tax, as opposed to IMF claim that 45 percent are exempt
- There is room for relief measures
- Greece is not only going to take measures worth 2.0 pct of GDP, it will also take relief measures