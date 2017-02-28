Skip to main content
Greece Retail Sales (YoY): -1% (December) vs previous 3.6%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
10:11 GMT
Trump to sign executive order today on directing regulators to review, reconsider WOTUS rule
FXStreet
|
10:10 GMT
Live Stream – President Trump interviewed by Fox News
FXStreet
|
10:05 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (MoM) remains unchanged at 0.3% in February
FXStreet
|
10:04 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (YoY) came in at 1.6%, above expectations (1.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (MoM) registered at 0.2% above expectations (-0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 1% to 1.5% in February
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
BOE’s Hogg: MPC must be clear about its intentions when unwinding QE
FXStreet
|
09:52 GMT
EUR/USD consolidative between 1.0500 and 1.0680 – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:49 GMT
BOE’s Hogg: Forward guidance needs to cover QE exit statements
FXStreet
|
09:43 GMT
Turkey Foreign Arrivals: -9.81% (January) vs -11.1%
FXStreet
|
09:42 GMT
USD/CHF stays positive above 0.9964 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:42 GMT
EUR/USD re-takes 1.0600 amid falling T-yields, Trump eyed
FXStreet
|
09:38 GMT
AUD: Stronger Aussie is well supported by improving fundamentals – MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:34 GMT
Austria Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) unchanged at 0.5% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
NZD/USD struggling for direction, stuck in a range below 0.7200 handle
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
USD/CHF deflates from 1.0085 on solid Swiss data, Trump eyed
FXStreet
|
09:12 GMT
Spain Current Account Balance: €3.4B (December) vs €3.3B
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
AUD/USD sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
France Gross Domestic Product (YoY) up to 1.2% in 1Q from previous 1.1%
FXStreet
|
08:53 GMT
