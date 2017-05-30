Skip to main content
Greece Producer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 7.7% to 7.9% in April

By

FXStreet Team
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Improved cooperation with OPEC nations helps push new projects
FXStreet
|
08:58 GMT
GBP/USD bearish near term – UOB
FXStreet
|
08:54 GMT
EUR/USD rebounds to test 1.1150 as Greek worries recede
FXStreet
|
08:49 GMT
USD/CAD gains some traction amid weaker oil prices
FXStreet
|
08:46 GMT
NOK to stay under pressure near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:45 GMT
EUR/USD bullish above 1.1009 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:43 GMT
Portugal Consumer Confidence climbed from previous -1.8 to 0.1 in May
FXStreet
|
08:36 GMT
Portugal Business Confidence increased to 2 in May from previous 1.8
FXStreet
|
08:35 GMT
GBP/USD spikes through mid-1.2800s to fresh session tops
FXStreet
|
08:17 GMT
EUR/JPY bounces off lows, around 123.80
FXStreet
|
08:13 GMT
Austria Purchasing Manager Index down to 58 in May from previous 58.1
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
EUR/USD decline stalls around 1.1110, Greece still weighs
FXStreet
|
07:35 GMT
USD/JPY keeps the red below 111.00 handle amid risk-off environment
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
Sweden Retail Sales (MoM) came in at 1.3%, above expectations (0.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
Sweden Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) below expectations (0.8%) in 1Q: Actual (0.4%)
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Sweden Gross Domestic Product (YoY) below forecasts (2.9%) in 1Q: Actual (2.2%)
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Sweden Retail Sales (YoY) came in at 4.5%, above expectations (2.8%) in April
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Iraq’s OPEC Governor: Iraq may consider hedging crude production - RTRS
FXStreet
|
07:29 GMT
Spain HICP (YoY) in line with expectations (2%) in May
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
