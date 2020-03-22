Greece proceeds with 14 day nationwide lockdown to contain #coronavirus spread – Bloomberg

Greece proceeds with a 14-day nationwide lockdown to contain #coronavirus spread, as reported by Bloomberg News.
Greece will impose a national lockdown from 6 am on March 23 in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
“It’s probably the last step for a democratic state,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address on Sunday evening. It “must be taken in time, so it’s not taken in vain.”
Greece has reported 530 coronavirus cases so far and 13 people have died. The government has already closed the country’s borders to all non-European Union citizens, while the only shops open are supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, pet shops, food delivery companies, groceries, bakeries, kiosks and banks.
FX implications
Risk-off markets are here to stay along with volatility in the FX space. The US dollar is pulling in safe-haven flows and the DXY has come into 1 pip away from the 103 handle in recent sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades above 1.17 amid elevated volatility
GBP/USD surged to around 1.19 before falling below amid elevated volatility and as a tumultuous week draws to a close. The dollar is taking a breather as stocks are recovering, while the UK is set to present new stimulus measures.
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI tumbles to lows near the $24.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are fading the initial move to the area above the $28.00 mark per barrel and have returned to the $24.00 neighbourhood at the time of writing, or daily lows.