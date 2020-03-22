Greece proceeds with 14 day nationwide lockdown to contain #coronavirus spread – Bloomberg

Greece proceeds with a 14-day nationwide lockdown to contain #coronavirus spread, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Greece will impose a national lockdown from 6 am on March 23 in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“It’s probably the last step for a democratic state,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address on Sunday evening. It “must be taken in time, so it’s not taken in vain.”

Greece has reported 530 coronavirus cases so far and 13 people have died. The government has already closed the country’s borders to all non-European Union citizens, while the only shops open are supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, pet shops, food delivery companies, groceries, bakeries, kiosks and banks.