Greece Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY) rose from previous -0.5% to 0.4% in 1Q
Greece Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY) rose from previous -0.5% to 0.4% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
09:16 GMT
USD/CNH seen higher in the next months – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
09:12 GMT
GBP/JPY faces rejection near 144.00 handle, retreats to session lows post UK PMI
FXStreet
|
09:11 GMT
EUR/USD bullish above 1.1300 – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:09 GMT
EUR/GBP upside bias intact above 0.8601/546 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:08 GMT
European Monetary Union Producer Price Index (YoY) came in at 4.3% below forecasts (4.5%) in April
FXStreet
|
09:02 GMT
European Monetary Union Producer Price Index (MoM) below expectations (0.3%) in April: Actual (0%)
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
ZDF Politbarometer Poll: Germany’s Merkel’s Conservatives 0n 39%, Social Democrats 25%
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
GBP/USD still weak on UK PMI, around 1.2860
FXStreet
|
08:49 GMT
EUR/GBP clings to gains above 0.87 mark despite of strong UK PMI
FXStreet
|
08:40 GMT
UK construction PMI surprises positively, rebounds to 17-month high in May
FXStreet
|
08:34 GMT
United Kingdom PMI Construction above expectations (52.7) in May: Actual (56)
FXStreet
|
08:31 GMT
USD/CAD rises to near 2-week highs, above 1.35 mark amid tumbling oil prices
FXStreet
|
08:09 GMT
Norway Registered Unemployment s.a came in at 95.66K, below expectations (96.8K) in May
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
EUR/JPY: faster SMA now above 200-hour
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Brazil Fipe's IPC Inflation down to -0.05% in May from previous 0.61%
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Norway Registered Unemployment n.s.a below forecasts (2.7%) in May: Actual (2.6%)
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
USD: Undervalued by 5% on a FEER assessment – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
UK elections: Wobble week – HSBC
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
US NFP: Expect another robust gain circa 170k - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
