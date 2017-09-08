Governor of Guam: North Korea’s talk of revenge is no threat to the island

Responding to North Korea’s warning of considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam, the Governor of the US Pacific Island cited:

North Korea’s talk of revenge is no threat to the island of Guam.

Guam is prepared for any eventuality, will meet army and emergency services to discuss.

No change in threat level, several layers of defence strategically placed to protect Guam.

Guam is American soil with American citizens, not just a military installation.