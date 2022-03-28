- GGPI stock is trending at the top of various social media sites on Monday.
- GGPI stock not showing any sign of concrete news flow, so this may be another retail move.
- GGPI is the SPAC taking Polestar public.
Gores Guggenheim stock (GGPI) is the number one trending stock on Monday morning across various social media sites despite an apparent lack of definitive news flow this morning. That has not stopped retail investors targeting the name who seem to be quite bullish on GGPI stock so far. Why so?
Gores Guggenheim Stock News
GGPI is the SPAC mechanism taking Polestar public. Polestar is an electric vehicle manufacturer. "Not another!" you might catch yourself saying as this hot sector has seen a lot of new entrants in the last year as money was cheap to raise. This is a highly cost-intensive business to get up and running, however, as many EV companies are beginning to find out.
Last November was peak EV with the Rivian (RIVN) IPO. One of the biggest US IPOs in decades saw a start-up EV maker with the backing of Ford and Amazon get a huge valuation and immediately launch as one of the biggest auto manufacturers in the world by market cap. This is despite the company barely producing any cars at all in 2021. However, as we are by now well aware, EVs are the future of the auto industry, so investors rushed into the space. perhaps a little too enthusiastically.
Polestar also benefitted from this attention and saw its share price rally from $10 to $16 in November. Polestar does have some strong backers of its own, most notably Volvo. It is for this reason primarily that your author holds shares in the stock. As mentioned, EV production is costly and requires huge amounts of capital. We have seen how quickly other EV makers are burning through cash to even get to the production stage. This makes us wonder how many will survive long enough to even reach commercial production levels.
Polestar, however, can piggyback on Volvo production lines and so not incur such a dramatic need for capital and manufacturing sites. Polestar will use Volvo's production line in the US for its new models. Added to this, Polestar also has a strong presence in Europe and so has a headstart on some of the US manufacturers. More importantly, through Volvo, which is owned now by Geely Automotive, Polestar also has an easy inroad to the Chinese EV market, which is the biggest in the world. Polestar also has Chinese production in place.
Gores Guggenheim Stock Forecast
SPACs by their very nature keep $10 in cash to return to shareholders in the event of the deal not progressing, so there is a bottom of sorts there. GGPI stock has been a bit all over the place lately with little trend in evidence. The trend-identifying Ichmiko cloud indicator still indicates a negative trend (red cloud), but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are headed higher and trending in the right direction. This is not the strongest indicator, but along with the price and $10 cash bottom, it does produce some level of comfort. Getting above $12 brings GGPI into a light volume zone, which could mean an acceleration to $14.
GGPI chart, daily
The author is long Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) stock.
