- GGPI stock was back under $12 but outperformed on Friday.
- Gores Guggenheim still has no further timeline for the SPAC merger with Polestar.
- GGPI shares have spiked several times but never holds gains.
Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) stock once again outperformed the broader market on Friday as it recovered over 2.5% and retook the $12 resistance level. GGPI is due to take Polestar public this year via the SPAC deal. Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer.
Not another EV maker, I hear you say, but this one has some bona fides. Polestar is right now Volvo's electric vehicle arm. Not in the truest sense of the word but for all intents and purposes that is how it looks. Polestar is owned by Volvo and Vol's parent Geely. Geely is a Chinese firm. Volvo has used the Polestar name for decades in its performance line, akin to Mercedes' AMG division or BMW's M, but now Polestar is its entity with a focus purely on electric cars. Geely and Volvo have a near 50/50 stake. Polestar cars look to have very similar design cues to Volvo with the same sleek Scandinavian look. No surprise given they share manufacturing platforms.
GGPI stock news: Polestar expansion plans in the US
Sharing manufacturing platforms is one of the main reasons why this author has favored a stake in GGPI stock. Polestar will avoid massive ramp-up costs associated with investing in production plants. Polestar is to use Volvo's plants in the US for its expansion into the American market. It is already reasonably well established in Europe but plans to expand its offering here also. Polestar will use Volvo's Chinese factory for production in Asia we understand. Polestar currently has the Polestar 2 available and it can build on the stunning performance and multi-award-winning Polestar 1.
That said, it was news last week from Hertz (HTZ) that got GGPI stock back on traders' screens. Hertz announced a partnership with Polestar over five years and that as part of this Hertz would be ordering 65,000 Polestar EVs. Hertz is positioning itself as a serious EV customer as only last year it caused a huge spike in the Tesla (TSLA) stock price when it announced an order for 100,000.
The reaction this time was not as dramatic as GGPI stock is not as well followed as Tesla is. But given their relative size, the reaction in GGPI stock was too little in the author's view. This is a huge and significant order for Polestar, a company that shipped under 30,000 last year but it has big expansion plans. So an order of this magnitude will certainly help. "Let's face it, a new brand like us to gain access and visibility in the broader market … it's a great opportunity," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath told Bloomberg.
Polestar does have a brand awareness issue, especially in the US. Volvo was always more synonymous with Europe and Polestar has targetted that region, but Polestar has attempted to increase brand awareness in the US with a recent notable Superbowl ad. Now, this will further enhance its visibility in the US and internationally. An insider commented on the deal in an article from last week and said that "getting more products in front of more people can only help brand recognition for Polestar," Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, told Insider.
GGPI stock forecast: Higher lows drawing uptrend
The spike last week was not sustained by GGPI stock but we still can see the strongly identifiable uptrend in place. Last week's spike saw the RSI and MFI both track into overbought territory so perhaps the sell-off was not all that surprising. However, we remain with a series of higher lows. Further newsflow around the date of the SAPC deal is likely to lead to another spike. Until then stabilization around $12 is key to keeping the bullish trend in place.
GGPI stock chart, daily
*The author is long GGPI and short TSLA
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
