Gores Guggenheim Stock News and Forecast: GGPI and other EV makers not immune to price hikes

- Gores Guggenheim stock is a SPAC taking Polestar public.
- Polestar is a Volvo-backed EV manufacturer that has already launched in Europe.
- GGPI stock is a retail favorite and subject to some wild swings.
Electric vehicle stocks are certainly benefitting from the recent oil price spike as searches for EV cars go through the roof. Consumers are looking for ways to offset soaring energy costs, and related searches for air heat pumps, solar panels and insulation are also surging. This environment is good for green energy stocks then.
While EV stocks may get some benefit from the oil price spike, they are not immune to price spikes themselves. Nickel is a major battery component in electric cars, and its price has soared along with many other commodities. Morgan Stanley recently estimated the price of nickel would add $2,000 to the price of electric vehicles. Tesla has announced multiple price hikes this year, and Rivian has to row back on price hikes when furious customers responded in kind. Ther is n plain sailing for the EV space despite the surging gas prices at the pumps.
CNEVPost noted on Monday that Chinese customers were seeking to profit on soaring EV demand by ordering multiple Teslas and reselling them privately for a profit. The website reported Tesla was making Chinese customers commit to not reselling multiple Tesla orders for up to a year to combat this practice.
GGPI Stock News
Most of you are familiar with Gores Guggenheim (GGPI), but for those that are noy, it is an EV startup that is heavily backed by Volvo and Volvo-owner Geely. It gained a lot of attention for its recent Superbowl ad as the car is still relatively unknown in the US. In Europe, the car is a bit more visible, and it does catch the eye. It continues the distinctive Volvo look, sleek Scandinavian simplicity and minimalism. To this author, it is a very attractive-looking car.
GGPI stock has some notable advantages over other start-up EV manufacturers. Chief among them is that it will piggyback on Volvo's existing manufacturing capabilities. Polestar will use Volvo's existing manufacturing plant in South Carolina to build the Polestar 3 for the US market. This is a huge issue. Building manufacturing capacity is massively time-consuming and capital intensive. It is the biggest issue facing start-up EV makers and so is a massive barrier to entry. This smoothes Polestar's entry into the US market. By comparison, Lucid and Rivian are facing production delays and rising costs. Lucid recently cut its production outlook for the remainder of the year.
Volvo and Starbucks (SBUX) made headlines yesterday when the two companies announced a collaboration on a Denver-to-Seattle route charging network. We assume Polestar cars will be included in the tie-up and charging arrangement.
GGPI Stock Forecast
GGPI took a nice 20% gain after its Superbowl ad debut but has since retreated to near $11. This is volatile as the chart below shows, but like most SPACs GGPI has a $10 break-even. The risk-reward looks more to the upside in our view. The SPAC deal is due for completion in the first half of 2022.
GGPI chart, daily
