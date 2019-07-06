Google warns of US national security risks from Huawei ban – FT

During early Friday, Financial Times came out with a news report mentioning that Google has warned the Trump administration it risks compromising US national security if it pushes ahead with sweeping export restrictions on Huawei, as the technology group seeks to continue doing business with the blacklisted Chinese company.

The report further quotes three anonymous sources as saying that Senior executives at Google are pushing US officials to exempt it from a ban on exports to Huawei without a licence approved by Washington.