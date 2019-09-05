Goldman Sachs’s CFO Scherr: Germany is in the "early days of a slowdown"

In a CNBC interview held in Frankfurt on Thursday, Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Stephen Scherr expressed his concerns on the German economic slowdown.

Key Quotes:

Germany is in the "early days of a slowdown". Economic trends in Germany are a big issue. Uncertainty partly stemming from US-China trade war. Bond market reflecting sentiment that there's anxiety about prospect of a recession. Some banks' concerns about aggressive monetary policy easing are "understandable". Yield curve inversion reflects anxiety.

This comes amid growing German recession risks after a sharp slowdown in Germany’s Industrial and Construction sector activity. Meanwhile, the government expects economic growth to slow to 0.5% this year from 1.5% in the previous year.

EUR/USD holds the upside on the 1.10 handle, but lacks follow-through amid German economic weakness and trade progress.