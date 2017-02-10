Goldman Sachs to explore starting bitcoin trading venture - BBG

Goldman Sachs to explore starting bitcoin trading venture - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Tiffany Galvin, a spokeswoman for the New York-based banking giant, Goldman Sachs, noted that the company is in talks with cryptocurrency experts, but hasn’t yet formulated a business plan, Bloomberg reports.
Key Quotes:
“In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them in the space.”
