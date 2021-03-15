Goldman Sachs revises up US GDP 2021 forecasts to 8.0%

In its latest US economic forecasts, Goldman Sachs revises up GDP predictions from 7% to 8.0% for 2021 while citing enormous fiscal stimulus coming out of Washington.
The investment bank also anticipates a reduction in the US Unemployment Rate while expecting a 4.0% target for end-2021 versus 3.5% and 3.2% forecasts for 2022 and 2023 respectively.
It should be noted that the US bank suggests a gradual weakening of inflation, to 2.1% Core PCE figures for 2023, which in turn defies the reflation risks.
However, the upside risk to the inflation figures is something that’s been chattered off-late. As a result, this week’s Fed meeting will be the key to watch.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.