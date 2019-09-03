Goldman Sachs raises odds of a 'no-deal' Brexit amid looming election

The US investment banking giant Goldman Sachs raised its estimate of a probable Brexit without a deal to 25% from 20%.

Key Points:

“Prolonged suspension of Parliament raises the chance of a no-deal Brexit outcome.

Its base case with a 45% probability remained that a close variant of the existing Brexit deal which was rejected three times will pass in the House of Commons.

The bank cut the probability of no Brexit to 30% from 35%.”