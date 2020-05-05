Goldman Sachs raises 2021 forecast for WTI oil

Goldman Sachs now expects West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices to rise to $51.38 per barrel in 2021 versus the previous forecast of $48.50.

The investment bank is anticipating a gradual recovery in global oil demand and expects prices to draw support next year from the OPEC+ output cut agreement and shutdowns elsewhere.

Key quotes (Source: Reuters)

Oil production has started to decline quickly from a combination of scaleback in activity, shut-ins and core-OPEC/Russia production cuts. Demand is also beginning to recover from a low base, led by a restarting Chinese economy and in?ecting transportation demand in developed market economies.

WTI oil is trading near $21.90 at press time, representing a 7% gain on the day.