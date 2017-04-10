Goldman Sachs raised estimate for Japan’s 3Q GDP to +1.5% q/q vs. +1.2% previously

Goldman Sachs raised estimate for Japan’s 3Q GDP to +1.5% q/q vs. +1.2% previouslyBy Dhwani Mehta
The US banking giant, Goldman Sachs, made upward revisions to the Japanese Q3 growth forecasts, citing better fundamentals seen in August as the reason behind the upgrade.
Key Quotes:
“We raise our tracking estimate for 3Q2017 real GDP to +1.5% qoq annualized, from +1.2% previously
Our upward revision mainly reflects stronger-than expected recovery in export activities since July
Real exports are recovering rapidly, rising +3.0% mom in August, after +1.7% in July
leading us to revise up real GDP export growth to +6.0% qoq annualized from +3.8%
Our forecasts on other demand components are largely unchanged
Personal consumption is likely to decelerate to virtually zero growth in 3Q, following strong 2Q spending
Real core household spending declined -0.1% mom in August following a similar decline in July
Private capex is expected to remain on a moderate recovery path
Meanwhile, a temporary fall-off in public works, which pushed up the overall GDP in 2Q, is inevitable in our view
Production also picked up +2.1% mom in August”
