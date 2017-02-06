Goldman Sachs on NFP: A bit of a miss, "but they are still strong"

Phil Moffitt, head of fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset management in Asia-Pacific, out with his afterthoughts on the latest US payrolls data, which disappointed markets last Friday.

Key Points:

Friday's nonfarm payroll result was a bit of a miss, "but they are still strong"

Expects the Federal Reserve wold like tighter financial conditions, thus higher rates and or a higher USD

View is the Federal Reserve serve hikes twice or three times in 2017