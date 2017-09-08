Goldman Sachs on cryptocurrencies - Real dollars are at work here

Goldman Sachs on cryptocurrencies - Real dollars are at work hereBy Omkar Godbole
Goldman Sachs, in a Q&A note published on cryptocurrencies, says, "Whether or not you believe in the merit of investing in cryptocurrencies (you know who you are), real dollars are at work here and warrant watching."
Bitcoin rose above $3500 mark on Monday. The investment bank had made a prediction last month that the virutal currency is set to rise to a new high of $3600.
