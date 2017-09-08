Goldman Sachs on CNY: Still see scope for modest depreciation vs. USD

Goldman Sachs on CNY: Still see scope for modest depreciation vs. USDBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Goldman Sachs out with their view on the Chinese Yuan, as highlighted in their latest Global FX Views report.
Key Quotes:
“We still see scope for modest depreciation in the medium term against the USD and CFETS basket, but from a stronger level, and we do not expect moving close to the psychologically important level of 7.00 on $/CNY until well into 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.