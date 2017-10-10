Goldman Sachs’ Moffitt positioned for AUD declinesBy Dhwani Mehta
Philip Moffitt, Asia-Pacific head of fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, sees further downside for the Australian dollar, in the wake of slower pace of RBA rate hikes in the coming months.
Key Quotes:
"Australia will be slow" to tighten”
"They are quite uncomfortable with the fact that if they surprise the market with a rate hike that the response would be that the currency would go up"
