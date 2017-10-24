Goldman Sachs’ Kostin warns on strong ISM manufacturing index

Goldman Sachs’ Kostin warns on strong ISM manufacturing indexBy Dhwani Mehta
David Kostin, Chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, warned in his latest note that a strong ISM manufacturing index is traditionally followed by a dip in the US stocks.
September ISM manufacturing index arrived at 60.8 versus 58.1 expected.
Key Quotes via Bloomberg:
“Plus-60 reading of the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index "typically marks peak growth" and has traditionally been followed by a dip in U.S. equities
"Investors buying the S&P 500 at ISM readings of 60 or higher have gone on to suffer negative three- and six-month returns on average as economic activity slowed"
"An environment of synchronized global growth acceleration today raises the risk of coordinated global slowdown tomorrow"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.