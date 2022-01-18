Goldman Sachs releases earnings before the open on Tuesday.

Recent earnings from Wells Fargo, Citi and JPMorgan were mixed.

Goldman saw strong performance from M&A and IPO deals in 2021.

Update: Goldman Sachs reported a suprising miss in it latest earnings report on Tuesday. Earnings per share came in at $10.81 verssu the $11.73 estimate. Revenue did manage a beat coming in at $12.64 billion versus the forecast of $12.01 billion. Goldman Sachs (GS) stock is trading 4% lower in the premarket at $366.

Goldman Sachs (GS) reports earnings before the open on Tuesday in what will be the most anticipated of the investment banking releases. Goldman sets the tone for the investment banking sector, and so far the sector has been struggling for momentum. JPMorgan and Citi both fell sharply on Friday as investors dissected the results and came out disappointed with what they found. Reserve requirments helped to perhaps make the results look better than they should have been. Wells Fargo did manage to close in the green on Friday, somewhat bucking the trend. It should be noted that financial stocks have had a strong start to the year, so a lot of the earnings beat was priced in.

Goldman Sachs Stock News

Goldman is expected to post earnings per share of $11.73 before the market opens and revenue of $12.01 billion for Q4 2021. The last set of earnings for Goldman showed an EPS beat of 48%, while revenue came in nearly 17% ahead. We expect a strong beat this time also based on strong data from 2021 for IPO and M&A activity. Below both were at near record-high levels, and Goldman topped the charts on both counts. It doubled its revenue from IPO and M&A activity in 2021 from a year earlier.

Goldman Sachs Stock Forecast

Prior to last week, we noted how the financial sector has been one of the top performers for 2021 and queried if earnings would actually see a sell-off unless a huge beat appeared. This is how things played out for both Citi and JPMorgan. However, that Friday sell-off puts Goldman in a more advantageous position ahead of its own earnings release. Expectations have been lowered.

FXStreet expects a strong earnings beat as mentioned, but so far futures are looking like Monday is going to see stocks open significantly lower. $371.94 is the key pivot in our view, and a break of this will target $349.31.

The sell-off on Friday has caused the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to cross, but this could yet be reversed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in netutral. $371.94 is the key support, and $412.66 is the key resistance. Breaking above $412.66 will see a test of highs at $426.

Goldman Sachs (GS) chart, daily